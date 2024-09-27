BigCash and Nawazuddin Siddiqui highlight platform features

New Delhi: Green Giraffe Media launched a TV campaign for BigCash, featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the celebrity brand endorser. .

BigCash’s new campaign, "Bade Kaam Ka Khel," highlights that success is driven by skill, bold moves, and strategy—qualities mirrored in the platform’s games. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as its celebrity brand ambassador, BigCash aims to reach a broader national audience and strengthen brand trust.

The first TVC, "Khoon-Pasina," features Siddiqui as a patient, who switches his role as a doctor, delivering a message that success demands smart, decisive actions—just like playing on BigCash.

Ritesh Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Green Giraffe Media, said, Partnering with BigCash to launch this TVC featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks a key moment for Green Giraffe Media. BigCash embodies trust and skill, and Nawazuddin’s presence amplifies that message. We’re excited to bring this dynamic campaign to life, deepening connections with our audience while pushing the boundaries of media innovation.

Ankur Singh, CEO of BigCash, commented, “Partnering with a Green Giraffe media is not just about enhancing our brand; it's about leveraging innovative ideas and strategic insights to connect with our audience in meaningful ways to drive deeper engagements. Together, we can transform visions into reality, driving growth and engagement in today’s dynamic landscape."

The campaign is directed by Sumit Ghildiyal.