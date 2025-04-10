BHIM shows India’s changing relationship with money in ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign

New Delhi: BHIM, developed by NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched a new brand campaign.

The campaign aims to position the app as ‘Bharat Ka Apna Payments App’. The campaign titled ‘Paison Ki Kadar’, showcases how India’s relationship with money is built on trust and familiarity, even as payment methods evolve.

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign comprises five brand films presented in a slice-of-life format. The films will be released in 9 Indian languages.

The campaign marks the launch of BHIM 3.0. It has features such as support for 15+ Indian languages, functionality in low internet areas, and money management tools like split expenses, family mode, spends analytics, and action needed reminders.

Rahul Handa, Chief Business Officer, NBSL, said, "In India, trust plays a big role in how people adopt new technology, especially when it comes to money. As we go deeper into Bharat, we see that digital payments aren’t just about convenience, they’re about confidence. With BHIM 3.0, we’ve focused on building an experience that feels simple, safe, and familiar. The ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign brings this to life by reminding people that while the way we transact with money has changed its form, the values around it haven't. That’s what makes BHIM truly Bharat Ka Apna Payments App."

Adarsh Atal, Group Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, added, “In India money is more than just a medium of exchange. The way people deal with money reflects their opinions, their values, priorities, personalities and many more things. How we deal with money is a reflection of how we live our lives. With the ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign, we wanted to elevate the concept of money beyond mere transactions, showcasing the virtues and stories it represents.”

The campaign will be rolled out across television, print, out-of-home, cinema, radio, digital and social media. It will be aired on leading TV channels across genres and regions and the brand films will be released sequentially across BHIM’s digital platforms.

Watch the campaign: