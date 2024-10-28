BHIM partners with to help underprivileged children through ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign

New Delhi: BHIM Services has launched a campaign, ‘Meethi Diwali’, in association with CRY (Child Rights and You). The campaign aims to bring the sweetness of the festivities to underprivileged children across India by contributing a box of sweets for every ten transactions completed via the BHIM app.

The ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign integrates digital payments with a social cause and encourages users to participate in the cause simply by using the BHIM app for their regular payments.

Rahul Handa, Chief Business Officer, NBSL, said, “BHIM is keen on making a difference in the lives of people by promoting inclusion through digital payments and beyond. The ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign guarantees every transaction is an act of kindness and spreads happiness. As we celebrate with purpose, we also take pride in strengthening India’s sovereign digital payment framework, building a future where technology and compassion go hand in hand.”

The campaign film: