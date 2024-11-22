BGMI takes gamers on a 'Seriously Fun' ride

New Delhi: Enormous Brands has partnered with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Krafton to unveil a new campaign titled ‘Seriously Fun.’ The campaign seeks to inspire hardcore gamers to ‘Find their Vibe’ with BGMI while transforming the game’s perception into that of a premium and inclusive platform for all.

At the heart of the campaign is the insight that gaming is more than just casual entertainment for true enthusiasts; it’s a serious pursuit. In a country like India, where the spirit of competition and battling is embedded in everyday life, gaming has seamlessly integrated into cultural norms. This led to the creation of the ‘Seriously Fun’ concept, which captures how gaming—and BGMI in particular—is both a significant and enjoyable part of Indian gamers’ lives.

The ad film, which is currently being promoted on major digital platforms, highlights how India lives and breathes BGMI, bringing to life the idea that Indians take their fun very seriously. Starting with a compelling film, the ad showcases how gaming seamlessly blends into India's diverse routines and passions, portraying people from across the country—from North to South—capturing the diversity of gamers. Additionally, the ad film integrates popular in-game elements and terms that resonate with gamers, creating a strong connection to their experiences. This narrative is being extended to social media with engaging posts and stories, reinforcing the message that gaming isn’t just a hobby—it’s a way of life.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing, Krafton India, said, "As BGMI continues to grow into a true pop-culture phenomenon, it has also evolved into a deeply immersive and high-involvement experience for gamers across India. The concept of ‘Seriously Fun’ perfectly captures how passionately our players engage with the brand, blending their dedication with quirky, relatable moments from everyday life."

Ankit Pathak, Senior Creative Director, Enormous Brands, said, "The ‘Seriously Fun’ campaign is a reflection of India’s vibrant and competitive gaming spirit. We wanted to create a narrative that feels authentic and inclusive, celebrating gamers and their diverse lifestyles while showcasing BGMI as the ultimate gaming destination. We’re happy with the way the film has managed to capture the attention of the viewers across varied age groups.”

The ad film will be amplified through social media to extend its message across social platforms with engaging content, including posts, stories, and community challenges, reinforcing the idea that gaming is a lifestyle, not just a hobby.

The film can be viewed here:

Team:

Client: BGMI, Krafton

Agency: Enormous Brands

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO

Creative:

Ankit Pathak – Sr. Creative Director

Swapnil Vinerkar – Associate Creative Director

Daksh Haria – Copy Supervisor

Swarangi Joshi – Sr. Copywriter

Sanya Kothari – Sr. Art Director

Account Management:

Siddhi Kale – Client Services Director

Riddhi Shah – Account Manager

Production House: Ryde Studio

Director: Anirudh More