BGMI reimagines gameplay challenges as school chalk fight in latest campaign

New Delhi: Enormous has launched a new ad film for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

The new film, titled “Everybody loves a good fight,” explores how the universal thrill of battle lives within us all.

Set in an Indian high school, the film captures a chalk fight that erupts during class.

What starts as harmless mischief soon transforms into a battlefield with slow-motion sequences, dramatic standoffs, and choreographed chaos, mirroring the gameplay of BGMI.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director of Marketing, Krafton India, said, “With 'Everybody Loves a Good Fight,' we’re tapping into the universal spirit of playful competition that resonates deeply with our community. BGMI has always been more than just a game—it’s a shared emotion, a cultural touchstone that unites players across diverse backgrounds. This campaign channels that essence, transforming a nostalgic classroom chalk fight into a metaphor for the camaraderie and thrill our players experience in-game. As we introduce the new Rondo map and kick off the summer season, we invite everyone to relive those spirited moments and engage in battles filled with friendly banter and strategic fun."

Ashish Khazanchi, Chief Creative Officer, Enormous, said, "We didn’t want to show just another gameplay montage. This film is rooted in a very Indian insight—that love for a good fight begins young. A chalk fight in a school classroom is something we've all witnessed or been part of, and it was the perfect canvas to build something cinematic and metaphorical. BGMI taps into the same joy of strategy, camaraderie, and one-upmanship. We wanted to build emotion into the action—and that's what makes this more than just an ad for a game."

The film is currently live on major digital platforms.

Watch the campaign:





Team Credits:

Client: Battlegrounds Mobile India

Agency: Enormous

Ashish Khazanchi - Founder and CCO

Client Servicing: Sandeep Patwardhan, Siddhi Kale, Riddhi Shah

Creative: Ankit Pathak, Swapnil Vinerkar, Daksh Haria, Swarangi Joshi, Sanya Kothari

Production House: Good Morning Films

Director: Akansha Seda