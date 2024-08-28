BGauss emphasises on features of BGauss RUV 350

Delhi: BGauss Electric Scooters has launched its latest digital film on the launch of BGauss RUV 350. BGauss has introduced a new category of two-wheeler EV’s - RUV and the film’s core message is to highlight its features.

The entire campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Admatazz, a Mumbai-based digital agency that uses creative, media, and technology to solve marketing problems. Admatazz coined the term RUV, which stands for Rider-UV. The brand aims to create an entire new category in the EV two-wheeler sector with this launch.

The film released also emphasises on the features of the scooter. The film has been directed by ad film director Srikanth Kandala.

Priyanka Kabra from BGauss said, “The BGauss RUV 350 represents our continued commitment to redefining urban transportation. Admatazz has once again captured the essence of our brand with this campaign, highlighting the unique features of our new category of EVs. We are thrilled with the collaboration and the excitement it’s generating on digital media.”

Speaking on the new campaign Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, said, “The latest work for BGauss is one of the most exciting campaigns we have executed in recent times. Apart from being a new category in bikes, the RUV 350 is a unique urban transportation option. The intention was to capture the essence in the film while highlighting its distinct features and telling a story that would connect with today's commuters. We are pleased with the outcome and its impact.”