Bessium Founder goes out to deliver message instead of groceries in new ad

New Delhi: Bessium has launched its latest campaign featuring Bessium’s founder, Ravi Shankar Sharma, stepping out of the boardroom and onto a Bessium branded EV scooter.

This initiative aims to build on the momentum created at the Start-Up Mahakumbh, where Sharma directly responded to Piyush Goyal’s provocation to Indian entrepreneurs, "Are we happy just being delivery boys and girls?"

Crafted by EFGH Brand Innovations, the campaign video shows Sharma donning a delivery uniform and riding a Bessium-branded EV scooter, while supers on the screen pose tongue-in-cheek questions, "A new start-up? What is he going to deliver?”



Breaking the suspense, Sharma parks the scooter and addresses the audience, “I’m Ravi Shankar Sharma, founder of Bessium. No, I’m not here to deliver groceries. I’m here to deliver something far more powerful—an important message. If we want to build a Viksit Bharat, we can’t run on borrowed energy. We need storage solutions that are made in India, for India. At Bessium, the mission is clear: building clean, scalable, and reliable Battery Energy Storage Systems to ensure that India's industries never pause.”

The concept was also a nod to another Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato, who rode a bike to deliver food orders himself.



The narrative also introduces Sharma’s partner, Rahul Khanna, teasing the next phase of the story.

Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “I was racking my brain over how to launch Bessium, and then Piyush Goyal handed us the perfect hint.”

He added, “The idea for the next video came automatically - like shifting gears. I ran it by Sharma, and without missing a beat, he said, ‘Let’s do it—right now.’ And you can bet this is only the first lap of a long journey.”

Watch the campaign film: