Bengal Warriorz gear up for PKL 11 with #Ek7Akraman

New Delhi: Bengal Warriorz have announced the launch of their latest campaign #Ek7Akraman. Champions of PKL Season 7, the Bengal Warriorz are looking to bring back the glory in Season 11.

This campaign features Maninder Singh, Captain Fazel Atrachali, Nitin Kumar and Nitesh Kumar. The campaign derives its inspiration from the Seven Warriorz who will stand united on the mat in their pursuit of excellence and glory during the course of the season.

The Bengal Warriorz campaign aims to showcase the sport's raw, unfiltered power and its ability to unite kabaddi fans from all corners of the nation. It also calls upon the fans to join the Warriorz army, to unite and let the voices be heard in each and every stadium, on every match day, as the players storm onto the mat with courage and grit.

While the players prepare for the upcoming season and get ready to do #Ek7Akraman, they are cheered on by the actor Shivaji Satam, famous for his role of ACP Pradyuman in the TV show CID.

“#Ek7Akraman embodies the Warriorz mentality—driven, fearless, and united. With legends like Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Nitesh Kumar leading the charge, this campaign is built to unite fans behind their every move.” said Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports. “Shivaji Satam, known for his iconic role as ACP Pradyuman from CID, brings a sense of mystery and anticipation to the campaign, creating a deep connection with fans sweetened with nostalgia.”