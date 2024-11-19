Bellavita’s new ad shows why perfume is for grown-ups

New Delhi: Bellavita launched its latest advertising campaign, aiming to reposition perfumes as a luxurious upgrade to deodorants.

Directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons, Gehraaiyan fame, the campaign stars the retired WWE wrestler Dalip Singh a.k.a. The Great Khali alongside actor Abhishek Banerjee, bringing humour and relatability​ to BELLAVITA’s positioning​ in the Indian market.

The campaign’s tagline, “Deo bachche lagate hai,” highlights the difference between the immature reliance on deodorants and the sophisticated preference for perfumes, challenging the traditional perception that perfumes are only for special occasions. This humorous and culturally rooted message​ іs designed​ tо resonate with consumers who seek​ a step​ up from conventional deodorants, positioning BELLAVITA​ as the gateway​ tо sophistication and elegance.​ By blending playful banter with the powerful screen presence​ оf The Great Khali and comic timing​ оf Abhishek Banerjee, the campaign bridges the gap between luxury and everyday life.

The newly launched​ ad film was conceptualised​ by Sidhant Mago​ оf Dastar Films and produced​ by Jouska Films.

“Our goal has always been​ to make exceptional fragrances accessible​ tо every Indian looking for premium experiences. Perfumes are increasingly captivating Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha worldwide and in India. Known for boosting confidence and creating a sense of freshness, we see perfumes as a clear step up from deodorants,” said Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director​ and Board Member оf Guardian Group. “BELLAVITA’s success lies​ in its ability​ to merge luxury with affordability, which has struck​ a chord with millions.”

“We observed from consumer conversations that the Indian fragrance market is fast transforming, with preferences moving away from deodorants in favour of perfumes, reflecting global trends. This narrative formed the key message for our film,” added Lovkesh Kapoor, CEO​ & Board Member​ оf Guardian Group. “As today’s consumers view perfumes as their top choice for smelling great, we tried to capture this sentiment by collaborating with Shakun Batra through a playful banter between Khali and Abhishek, ensuring that our story​ іs told​ іn​ an engaging, unforgettable way.”

“This campaign embodies the core message that BELLAVITA was built on. Our customers value the thought and artistry behind their fragrance, and we believe Indians deserve high-quality products that elevate their confidence and lifestyle,” said Aakash Anand, Founder​ оf BELLAVITA and Board Member​ оf Guardian Group. “We take pride​ in crafting scents that not only evoke emotions but also fit seamlessly into our customers’ lifestyles. With love from customers across all groups, we hope this ad spreads our message even further. Our mission is simple: we want India to always smell its best.”

The ad: