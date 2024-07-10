BeanstalkAsia and Homesure aim to uphold family trust

Delhi: BeanstalkAsia, an integrated marketing communications agency, has delivered a comprehensive brand campaign for Homesure, a retail brand from Walplast Products, a building materials manufacturer.

The campaign film titled "Ghar Banaye Khaas, Dilaye Vishwaas," captures a family's journey as they navigate the chaotic, carnival-like situation in an under-construction house. Confusion and concerns give way to relief when the Homesure experts arrive, offering solutions.

Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, CSR, and Business Head – P2P Division, Walplast, said, “The mandate for BeanstalkAsia was to deliver a compelling brand campaign for Homesure that seamlessly creates a deeper emotional resonance with our customers. The objective is to position Homesure portfolio as a beacon of trust, efficacy, and commitment by leveraging the insight that constructing a home can be a chaotic experience and only Homesure product expertise provides the reliability and dependability homeowners seek, making their journey smoother and assured.”

Speaking about the strategy behind the concept of the film, Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder, BeanstalkAsia, said, “For every homeowner, their home is nothing short of heaven. But doing construction-related work can be a nerve-shattering experience. The entire process often feels chaotic and overwhelming, resembling a circus as depicted in the brand film. There seems to be no clear idea of who to trust. Amidst this chaos, finding someone trustworthy and dependable is crucial. In the film, Homesure steps in as that trusted partner, understanding the homeowner's apprehension and vision and providing reliable solutions.”

Credits

Agency: BeanstalkAsia

Client: Walplast Products

Brand: Homesure

Creative and Strategy Head: Upendra Singh Thakur

Film Director: Shashii Bhushan

Creative Director: Naresh Mestry

Art Director: Jayesh Wadwal

Concepts & Script: Amitabh Chaterjee

Client Servicing:

Business Head: Murali Menon

DOP: Sachin Gandankush

Music Director: Rimmi Dhar

