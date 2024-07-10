0

BeanstalkAsia and Homesure aim to uphold family trust

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: BeanstalkAsia, an integrated marketing communications agency, has delivered a comprehensive brand campaign for Homesure, a retail brand from Walplast Products, a building materials manufacturer. 

The campaign film titled "Ghar Banaye Khaas, Dilaye Vishwaas," captures a family's journey as they navigate the chaotic, carnival-like situation in an under-construction house. Confusion and concerns give way to relief when the Homesure experts arrive, offering solutions.

Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, CSR, and Business Head – P2P Division, Walplast, said, “The mandate for BeanstalkAsia was to deliver a compelling brand campaign for  Homesure that seamlessly creates a deeper emotional resonance with our customers. The objective is  to position Homesure portfolio as a beacon of trust, efficacy, and commitment by leveraging the insight  that constructing a home can be a chaotic experience and only Homesure product expertise provides  the reliability and dependability homeowners seek, making their journey smoother and assured.” 

Speaking about the strategy behind the concept of the film, Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder,  BeanstalkAsia, said, “For every homeowner, their home is nothing short of heaven. But doing  construction-related work can be a nerve-shattering experience. The entire process often feels chaotic  and overwhelming, resembling a circus as depicted in the brand film. There seems to be no clear idea  of who to trust. Amidst this chaos, finding someone trustworthy and dependable is crucial. In the film,  Homesure steps in as that trusted partner, understanding the homeowner's apprehension and vision and  providing reliable solutions.”

Credits

Agency: BeanstalkAsia  

Client: Walplast Products

Brand: Homesure  

Creative and Strategy Head: Upendra Singh Thakur 

Film Director: Shashii Bhushan 

Creative Director: Naresh Mestry  

Art Director: Jayesh Wadwal 

Concepts & Script: Amitabh Chaterjee 

Client Servicing:  

Business Head: Murali Menon 

DOP: Sachin Gandankush 

Music Director: Rimmi Dhar 

 

