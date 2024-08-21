Bayer India launches Saridon Woman to deal with period pain

Delhi: Saridon, the pain relief brand from Bayer’s Consumer Health Division in India, introduced ‘Saridon Woman’ formulated with paracetamol and a plant-based molecule, Hyoscine Butylbromide.

The new campaign, titled ‘No Pain, Period,’ presents a narrative between two sisters. The video follows a young woman who is determined to attend a job interview despite being hampered by painful menstrual cramps. Her sister suggests “aaram” but the young woman, unable to afford any downtime, dismisses the idea.

The sister then clarifies with “I meant dard se aaram” introducing Saridon Woman to her as the solution.

Sandeep Verma, Country Head for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka at Bayer Consumer Health Division, emphasised, “With over 50 years of trusted efficacy in headache relief, Saridon has been a trusted household name for Indians. Today, we proudly unveil Saridon Woman—a true industry disruptor addressing monthly pains. Over the years women have found ways to deal with monthly pains – hot water bags, massages etc. However, today’s competitive environment where women are equal participants, Saridon Woman offers quick and longer lasting relief as they go about achieving their daily or life goals. Saridon Woman empowers women to prioritize their well-being with a self-care solution. This launch underscores our unwavering commitment to women's health.”

Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital at Bayer Consumer Health Division India, shared her thoughts behind the campaign, “We understand the unique challenges women face each month. Our campaign, 'No Pain, Period,' is heartfelt and relatable, bringing to life the real struggles women encounter while showcasing how Saridon Woman serves as a reliable ally in managing monthly pains. With its fast-acting and long-lasting relief, Saridon Woman empowers women to focus on what truly matters without being held back by pain. Through a targeted digital strategy across social media, video platforms, and influencer collaborations, we are committed to helping women experience relief and live life to the fullest.”

Prateek Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, stated, "The ‘No Pain, Period’ campaign is a profound reflection of the challenges women face every month. Our objective was to craft a narrative that genuinely connects with our audience, positioning Saridon Woman not just as a product, but as an empowering solution that enables women to continue living their lives with confidence and comfort."