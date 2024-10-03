Bata “Celebrate Every step” with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Bata India has launched a special collection ahead of the festivities with a film that spotlights Bata’s brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan.

The festive campaign, ‘Celebrate Every Step’ is a chapter of the brand’s ‘Make Your Way’ campaign that celebrates stories of grit & success for those who stride to shine. The campaign captures Kartik’s journey of becoming a Bollywood sensation.

In the film, Kartik is seen celebrating all the roles he has played in his life, even the setbacks that helped him come back stronger, inspiring individuals to trust their journey & celebrate every step!

The campaign film:

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, said, “At the heart of 'Celebrate Every Step' is a powerful insight: today's India is about individuals who dare to change their trajectories and make their own way. The campaign shines a spotlight on the inspiring journeys of Kartik Aaryan and other youth icons, with each story resonating with the ambition of today’s new age of consumers. The Artisanal Leather & Starlight collection, offers unmatched style, comfort and confidence that you need to bring in the festivities this season.”

Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan shared, “I’m super excited to be a part of Bata’s ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign. As an actor, I have played many roles but this campaign inspired me to pause and celebrate the biggest role I have ever played – Me! This festive season is all about expressing yourself, standing out, and looking fabulous while you're at it. Time to step into the celebrations, both inside and out, with style!”

Udayan Chakravarty, National Creative Director, FCB India, said, “The storytelling in the video takes the form of a dramatised mixed media biography instead of a conventional ad - leaning heavily into Kartik’s life, retrieving and drawing heavily from old photographs, archival footage and personal anecdotes. Through Celebrate Every Step, we have tried to narrate Kartik’s story of grit that only Bata has the right to tell—having been there with Kartik, every step of his way.”

Joining Kartik in this journey, are the new-age icons who have carved their own unique path to success – Designer and Entrepreneur Masaba Gupta, Singer, songwriter and now actress and musician Lisa Mishra, Urooj Ashfaq who took her comedy to a global platform; and actor Alaya F.