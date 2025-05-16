Baskin Robbins drops a scoop of Italy with every bite through new ad films

New Delhi: Baskin Robbins India has launched a new campaign to promote its latest product offering: a range of Italian Gelato scoops and sundaes. The company, which has operated in India for over three decades, is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of gelato-based desserts.

The campaign features three short films set in everyday scenarios. Aimed at highlighting moments of connection and lightness, the films portray situations such as a couple sharing a playful moment, a grandmother reliving her youth, and a group of friends navigating adolescence. These stories are framed around shared desserts, drawing on themes of nostalgia and companionship.

Shot with a nod to Italian cultural motifs, the visuals are designed to evoke the experience of being in Italy without leaving home. The brand increased its marketing investment by up to 20 per cent compared to the previous year to support the campaign, which is currently being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Aleesha Desai, General Manager, Marketing, Baskin Robbins India, said “Our endeavour with the campaign is not just to introduce Italian Gelatos, but to also highlight the international equity of the brand and the fact that we want to continuously give our consumers only the best from around the world. For us, it’s not just about indulgence, it’s about connection, that is built over shared ice cream scoops and shared laughs. These films with their humour amplify the joyous, friendly and relatable personality of the brand in its full glory - it surprises you, warms you, and gently reminds you to savour the moment”

Watch the campaign films: