Bandhan Mutual Fund clears retirement planning dilemma, urges 'Aaj Mein Jiyo'

New Delhi: Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of its latest Investor Awareness Program (IAP) campaign titled 'Aaj Mein Jiyo,' aimed at encouraging individuals to embrace the present while planning for a secure and fulfilling future.

The campaign addresses a dilemma—balancing the enjoyment of today with the responsibility of securing tomorrow. The campaign’s tagline 'Aaj Mein Jiyo' advocates that smart financial planning, specifically through retirement funds, grants individuals the freedom to enjoy life today, knowing that their future is secure.

Gaurab Parija, Head of Sales and Marketing, Bandhan AMC, stated, "Our new campaign is a direct response to the inner conflict faced by a generation that is constantly striving to maximize their present joys while feeling the weight of future responsibilities. 'Aaj Mein Jiyo' is a call to action for individuals to take charge of their future by making smart financial choices today, which in turn, gives them the license to live fully in the present."

The campaign comes to life through two videos, 'Hippo' and 'Traveller.' each illustrating how retirement planning can relieve future anxieties, enabling individuals to enjoy life fully today.

In 'Hippo,' a man on safari is humorously confronted by a talking hippo, who points out that although he’s physically present, his mind is preoccupied with the future, preventing him from fully enjoying the moment. This interaction highlights the importance of planning for retirement to avoid future worries.

The second TVC, 'Traveller,' humorously portrays a neighbour’s envy of his friend’s lifestyle, suspecting dubious means behind it. The twist reveals that the friend’s secret is simply good financial planning, particularly through a retirement fund.

