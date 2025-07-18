Bandhan AMC marks 25 years with ‘Raju Bhaiya Ki Kahani’ campaign

New Delhi: Bandhan AMC has completed 25 years in India’s mutual fund sector and marked the occasion with a campaign that traces the shift from saving to investing. As part of the initiative, it released a music-led animated film, ‘Raju Bhaiya Ki Kahani’, which follows a character’s changing relationship with money over time.

Developed by TBWA, India, the film uses a jingle and animation to follow Raju from his early savings as a teenager to his steady investment decisions as an adult. The narrative focuses on the importance of consistency and patience in navigating financial growth across different life stages.

"As we mark 25 years, we are proud of our role in helping millions transition from savers to investors," said Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC. "From ANZ Grindlays to Bandhan AMC, each milestone underscores our commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and investor-centricity. We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders for their enduring trust and support and remain focused on empowering investors and redefining what's possible."

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA, India, said the brief was to move beyond conventional anniversary communication: “Brand milestone campaigns often end up as inward-looking celebrations. We wanted to break that mould. As 'The Disruption® Company,' we embody a mindset of creation over destruction, and our goal was to speak to the nation's living room, not just the boardroom, celebrating the deep cultural transformation Bandhan Mutual Fund has driven from saving to investing. This campaign is a tribute to every ‘Raju Bhaiya’ who once hesitated but eventually believed. We’re grateful to have partnered with Bandhan Mutual Fund as their creative agency.”

Russell Barrett, CCEO of TBWA, India, added: “We created an immersive experience chronicling the 25-year journey of Indian investors, starting with print and culminating in a film. The familiar 'Gullak' (piggy bank) served as our entry point, reimagined as the genesis of an investing habit, seamlessly transitioning from print to an AR experience and an emotional digital film, transforming a simple ad into a Bandhan Mutual Fund brand experience."

The film is available on digital channels and was further promoted through print advertisements in the Times of India and Economic Times. These ads encouraged viewers to watch the film by scanning a QR code prominently displayed on the ‘Gullak’ (Piggy Bank).

Watch the campaign films: