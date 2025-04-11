BGMI celebrates India’s biggest in-game wedding

New Delhi: Krafton has released a new campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), executed in collaboration with 22feet Tribal WW.

The campaign, centred around “India’s Biggest In-Game Wedding,” celebrated the real-life love story of BGMI players Tanupreet and Jaspreet.

The film shows Tanupreet and Jaspreet, a young couple from Meerut who first met while playing BGMI and fell in love through the game’s built-in social features.

BGMI celebrated their journey through a three-day virtual wedding extravaganza — with Mehendi, Sangeet, and a Shaadi celebration, with fans invited to join the festivities through a wedding video premiering on BGMI’s Instagram on April 11, 2025.

BGMI has also extended the celebration to its community with the launch of the ‘Shaadi Duo’ event, inviting players across India to team up, earn rewards, and explore its ‘Synergy, Connection Requests, and Love’ features that brought two gamers together for life.

The wedding festivities featured custom BGMI-themed outfits by designer Ritu Beri, a virtual Sangeet performance by singer Benny Dayal, and FOMO posts from celebrities like Karan Johar and Neeraj Chopra.

“Gaming today is not just about playing – it’s about belonging” said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director and Lead of Marketing, Krafton India. He added “This is one of our most emotional and culturally rich campaigns yet that brings together fashion, music, relationships, and storytelling all inside a game. It’s a wedding – but also a powerful metaphor for how gaming brings people together.”

“BGMI gave us more than just a game – it gave us each other,” said Tanupreet and Jaspreet. “From random team-ups to a real bond, we never imagined it would lead to this. To be married inside the game that introduced us is beyond special.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “It's not often you see such a strong impact on community and culture. And yet only one aspect of the BGMI influence is spoken about. We wanted to show that BGMI is not just a game, it’s a platform where the community connects. And what better connection to celebrate than love.”

Watch the film: