Bajaj motivates to ‘Chala Apni’ and break norms

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has recently launched its flagship 400cc motorcycle, the Pulsar NS400Z.

The company revealed that with the recent transition from the brand’s ‘Definitely Male’ platform to a more modern and inclusive space of “Definitely Daring,’ comes the newest communication message – Chala Apni.

The new film aims to dare people to follow what they feel is right, dare to take a stand, dare to break shackles, norms, status-quos and possibly some egos.

Speaking on what the vision was with the NS400Z and therefore the campaign, CMO Bajaj Auto – Deepika Warrier said, “The Pulsar and especially the NS sub range have always been seen by their riders as an expression of their identity. We are using the new campaign to launch the NS 400 Z and to celebrate our young riders’ mentality –their need to master their own lives, resist societal pressures, and make daring & uncomfortable choices. The ‘Chala Apni’ campaign strategy is the outcome of extensive cultural insighting work, and aims to inspire Indian youth to express their “Inner Roar” and follow through on daring life choices. The campaign also celebrates the bond between the rider and the Pulsar NS 400 Z, which is a beast of a ride that combines category beating power, speed, control and style.”

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India shared his insights, saying, “At Pulsar we have always dared to do different. So this time, for its latest offering, for the most advanced Pulsar ever, we have dared to put the rider in the centre. ‘Definitely Daring’ is a platform, an inclusive space that will help inspire the riders to follow their own calling and not just be followers. Chala Apni is not just a campaign line but hopefully an inspiration for the riders out there to listen to their heart and not their mind.”