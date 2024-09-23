Bahrain Tourism urges to travel this island, ‘limitless’

Delhi: The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has just launched its latest global campaign “Bahrain. An Island, Limitless.” The campaign aims to showcase Bahrain’s blend of Arabian island lifestyle with an abundance of waterfront, hospitality, entertainment and heritage experiences, creating limitless opportunities for travellers.

‘Bahrain. An Island, Limitless’ targets markets to Bahrain including UK, Germany, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), China and India.

The campaign emphasises the experiences Bahrain has to offer, such as cultural events, community activities and hospitality.



Sara Buhiji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, stated, “We are excited to launch ‘Bahrain. An Island, Limitless’ in our key international markets. This is a campaign that truly reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of our Kingdom, promoting it as the world’s winter beach destination. This campaign aims to show that Bahrain, despite its small size, packs a lot and offers limitless experiences for visitors.”

‘Bahrain. An Island, Limitless’ highlights a range of attractions including beaches, water sports, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, luxury hotels, culinary delights and more, all within reach of the Arabian Sea.