BACARDI celebrates Halloween with 2024 edition of ‘CASA BACARDI: Give in to your mood!’

New Delhi: BACARDI has returned with its 2024 campaign of ‘CASA BACARDI: Give in to your mood!’ with a series of immersive experiences leading up to the CASA BACARDI Halloween party in Mumbai. Here’s a list of the events included in the campaign:

CASA BACARDI Halloween film - Give in to your mood!

Bacardi has released a film that explores four different moods: in the mood to explore, shapeshift, express, and stir up! The film features a cast showcasing these different moods, each inviting you to embrace your truest self this halloween.

The CASA BACARDI Screening & Pre-Party at Liberty Cinema

CASA BACARDÍ kicked off the Halloween 2024 celebration earlier in October, with a pre-party at Mumbai's Liberty Cinema. The exclusive film screening of the film, ‘Give in to Your Mood,’ was followed by Halloween-themed BACARDÍ cocktails and an after-party inside the cinema.

CASA BACARDI Halloween Salon Takeover

Partnering with You Do You Hair, a salon studio in Santacruz, CASA BACARDI will offer guests a Halloween-inspired makeover experience. From spooky to chic, guests can transform their look with a 4-hour session that includes curated hairstyles, temporary hair colour, wigs, and clip-on nails inspired by four Halloween moods. This one-day experience will be followed by a 10-day activation at the salon, where consumers can choose from four curated hairstyles/looks inspired by the moods of CASA BACARDÍ Halloween.

BACARDI partners with SOCIAL

Bacardi has teamed up with 50 Social outlets across the country to bring Halloween to life. Together, they’ve curated a menu featuring exclusive Bacardi cocktails and immersive experiences aimed at capturing a blend of fun and moody vibes.

The campaign film: