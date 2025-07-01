Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Agoda’s new ad about taking travel breaks

New Delhi: Digital travel platform Agoda has launched a new India-focused campaign titled ‘Escape the Stress, See The World For Less’, featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a dual role. The campaign brings attention to the rising demand for short breaks in response to increasingly hectic lifestyles.

Agoda collaborated with advertising agency Ogilvy to develop the creative direction for the campaign.

In the campaign’s TV commercial, Khurrana plays both an overworked employee and a character named “Mr. Vacaywala,” described as the “Chief Wellness Officer.” The narrative uses this contrast to portray a shift from work-related stress to moments of relaxation, highlighting Agoda’s travel services.

Speaking on the campaign, Khurrana said, “Between juggling jam-packed schedules and marathon days on set, I could definitely use a Mr. Vacaywala in my life. Playing this character for Agoda's campaign was a blast, and it was a fun reminder that we all need to hit pause and recharge every now and then.”

According to the company, the campaign was informed by travel sentiment research. Gaurav Malik, Country Director India at Agoda, stated, “Ayushmann brings a unique charm to this campaign, embodying the essence of what Agoda stands for, making travel fun as well as stress-free and affordable. And the message of his ‘Mr. Vacaywala’ persona rings true. When we surveyed 2025 travel motivations, 80% of Indian respondents gave relaxation as the prime reason to travel, so we’re excited to see how the ‘take a break from stress’ message will appeal to Indian travelers.”

It is currently being promoted across television and digital platforms.

Watch the campaign films: