Ayushmann Khurrana joins KITKAT and Spotify to remix your music breaks

New Delhi: KITKAT and Spotify have partnered to launch a new campaign encouraging listeners to ‘Break the Loop’ by stepping away from repetitive playlists.

Fronted by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the initiative encourages users to explore new tracks, genres, and moods, reframing routine listening as an opportunity for musical discovery.

The film, developed by Leo Burnett, positions KITKAT’s brand message of taking refreshing breaks within a digital environment.

Special edition KitKat packs feature QR codes that, when scanned, direct users to personalised Spotify tracks curated from their listening patterns. The feature is designed to introduce music that falls outside users’ typical preferences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gopichandar Jagatheesan, Head, Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said: “KITKAT breaks have always been about taking a meaningful pause. With ‘Break the Loop,’ we’re extending that idea to the digital world, teaming up with Spotify to give consumers a light-hearted, relatable reason to pause their day and refresh not just their mood, but their songs too.”

Sanketh Garimella, Director of Sales, CPG & Auto, Spotify India, added: “Spotify playlists are designed to encourage the discovery of new music for listeners, and our personalised playlists tap into different moods and moments of the consumer. KITKAT’s new campaign is a great example of how those who listen to their favourite songs over and over again, every day, can easily find new music they’ll love on Spotify, with playlists curated just for them.”

Watch the campaign films:



