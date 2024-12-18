Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates joy of offline shopping in Nexus Select Malls’ ad

New Delhi: Nexus Select Malls kicked off Christmas celebrations across the country with the launch of ‘Asli Happyness Wala Sale’ campaign featuring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

The campaign brings to focus the pleasure of offline shopping coupled with the delightful experiences that Christmas has to offer and the joy of meeting Santa, all of which can only be made possible by moving away from e-commerce and home deliveries.

The 25-second digital film opens with Ayushmann Khurana walking into a mall with a friend and his visibly disappointed son, stating how the ‘Asli Happyness’ of Christmas is celebrating with Santa at Nexus Malls. As the film progresses, a white-gloved hand is seen tapping the shoulder of the kid, and as the kid turns, a sudden gleam of happiness spreads on his face as he comes face-to-face with Santa!

The film concludes with a humorous, tongue-in-cheek moment between Ayushmann and Santa, where the former asks Santa if his beard is real, emphasising the fun and authenticity of the festive experience at Nexus Malls.

The film can be viewed on all social media channels of Nexus Select Malls.

Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Select Malls, said, "At Nexus Select Malls, we believe happiness isn’t something you receive in a parcel. With the “Asli Happyness Wala Sale”, we invite our patrons to celebrate Christmas with unbeatable offers, magical in-mall experiences and experience the joy of togetherness and festive vibes."