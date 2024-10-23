Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates joy of in-person Diwali experiences in Nexus Select Malls’ Diwali ad

New Delhi: Nexus Select Malls has launched ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ campaign, starring brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, that celebrates the joy of in-person Diwali experiences. It aims to encourage customers to skip home deliveries and enjoy the full festive spirit at the mall. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy.

The campaign features two DVCs that capture relatable moments of Diwali shopping and dining at the mall. The first film focuses on festive meals shared with loved ones, while the second highlights the excitement of Diwali shopping.

Both films highlight the enjoyable experiences that customers can only find at Nexus Select Malls during the festive season.

Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Select Malls, said, “Our ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana is designed to bring alive the unmatched joy of celebrating Diwali at our malls with loved ones by exploring the vibrant shopping and dining options, and creating lasting memories. Through reliving these fun and relatable stories, we hope to connect with our customers and encourage them to make Nexus Select Malls their go-to festive shopping destination.”

Ayushmann shared, “Diwali is all about celebrating happiness with your loved ones and with Nexus Select Malls’ ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ – you can enjoy the best of this festive season. From lip smacking meals to shopping for your festive needs, Nexus Malls has got it all to make it the perfect family time this Diwali. For me, Diwali is all about family – so I hope you have a great time shopping with your family at Nexus Malls during their 'Asli Happyness Wali Diwali' campaign, just like I had shooting this!”

The campaign film: