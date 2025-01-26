Axis Bank launches Devanagari PIN for safer banking with ad campaign

New Delhi: In a move to enhance digital security for millions of Indians, AutumnGrey, a Grey company in collaboration with Axis Bank, has unveiled Devanagari PIN.

Digital security in India has long been compromised by predictable PIN combinations such as birthdates, anniversaries, or simple patterns. Devanagari PIN addresses this vulnerability by introducing a truly Indian solution: a custom-built font that reveals hidden numbers within the Devanagari script.

At the heart of this innovation lies a simple yet powerful idea—turning familiar, meaningful words into secure, hard-to-guess PINs.

The Devanagari PIN font acts as a visual mnemonic, combining the rich cultural heritage of the Devanagari script with modern technology. It uncovers hidden numbers within Devanagari characters, allowing users to create PINs that are:

Easier to remember: Users can choose meaningful words like names, mantras, or beloved places.

Easier to remember: Users can choose meaningful words like names, mantras, or beloved places. Nearly impossible to guess: Hackers face a steep challenge as PIN numbers will no longer follow a familiar pattern of dates

Devanagari PIN not only enhances security but also celebrates India’s linguistic heritage, making digital security more personal and intuitive

To experience this innovation, users can visit www.devanagaripin.com. The platform guides users in generating their own secure PINs, ensuring that their cherished memories or phrases now serve as impenetrable layers of protection.

“Innovation doesn’t always mean inventing something new. It can also mean reimagining what we already have. With Devanagari PIN, we’ve transformed a global issue into a distinctly Indian solution. This is creativity with purpose, making banking safer and more personal for millions,” said Anusha Shetty, Chairperson, and group CEO, Grey India.