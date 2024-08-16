Axis Bank brings Sanskrit into the digital age

New Delhi: On this year's Indian Independence Day, AutumnGrey, a Grey company, and Axis Bank launched a campaign that spotlights Sanskrit as a creative solution to a modern-day challenge.
The campaign seeks to revive interest in this ancient language while addressing an issue Indians face: online security.
Anusha Shetty, chairperson, group CEO Grey India, shared, "This campaign is a perfect example of addressing a serious issue with a touch of cultural pride. We're confident it will encourage people to take their (online) security seriously while sparking renewed interest in Sanskrit."
