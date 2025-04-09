Aussie cricketer Travis Head goes full baddie in Uber Moto bike ride

Mumbai: Uber India has launched a new campaign for its bike taxi offering, Uber Moto, featuring Australian cricketer Travis Head as an anti-hero.

Conceptualised and executed by FCB India & Uber, the campaign introduces Head as the ‘Hyderabaddie’, set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s vibrant culture.

The campaign leverages Head’s badass image to have some fun & play some bold pranks on other city teams.

The campaign kicks off with a musical teaser for the anti-hero’s entry. The series of films follow Head and his gang of 'Baddies' as they pull off pranks on rival teams then escape on Uber Moto.

Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing Uber India said,"We know that motorbikes are the preferred mode of transport in India, especially for younger consumers. Uber Moto is a perfect solution for our time-crunched consumers. We promise to offer a quick Uber Moto ride within 3 minutes. The campaign is designed to bring this value proposition to life in a very bold, never seen before avatar, leaning into the cricketing season with a cultural symbol who is looked upon with awe by many Indians, Travis Head. What better than a quick Uber Moto rider for the ‘Hyderabaddies’ escape.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India, added, "We cast Travis Head as the Hyderabaddie and the campaign shows how he gets away with wreaking havoc, or playing pranks thanks to Uber Moto. This could have been yet another cricket campaign around the IPL starring yet another cricketer, but it’s not. It’s audacious and very relevant to the kind of relationships our consumers have with culture/cricket."

Teaser:

The full campaign will roll out across digital platforms, OTT, cinema and TV during the 2025 IPL season.

Agency: FCB India

Brand: Uber India

Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty

Creative Team: Sharik Hassan, Abhinandan Dey, Deeksha Bhatt, Marlyn Pereira, Bhagyashree Kotwal, Shubham Bisht, Aastha Gandhi

Brand Management: Priyanka Magan, Preksha Shinde, Tanya Sahni, Sahil Nagpal

Strategy Team: Mallika Yamdani, Shreya K

Uber Brand Team: Andy Morley, Adam Ledbury, Ameya Velankar, Tanya Malhotra

Production House - 456 Studios

Director of Production & Head of 456 Studios - Aanandita Banerjee

Director: Lendrick Kumar

Executive Producer - Vaishakhi Traynor

Sr. Producer : Zeeshan Kazi

Director’s Producer: Rudra Mawani

Cinematography: Nagaraj Rathinam

Production Design: Vatsal Dhamani

Music: Kalmi