Audible’s first global campaign enunciates immersive experiences through audio

Delhi: Audible Inc., an Amazon company, announced the launch of its first-ever global brand marketing campaign.

The brand execution aims to showcase how listening to Audible immerses in worlds, changes mood, perceptions, views-- all while engaging in routine daily activities.

The campaign aims to emphasise the contrast of the two very different worlds that play out simultaneously while actively listening to stories that transport you and doing tasks like commuting, exercising, cooking, cleaning. The campaign by Audible has the tagline, “Sunne Se Badhegi Soch.”

Susan Jurevics, Chief Brand and International Officer, Audible, commented, “Through breathtaking visuals, powerful audio mechanisms and an interactive digital and social approach, we were able to create a singular brand position that exemplifies the transportive and captivating qualities of listening to Audible. As a company with millions of worldwide listeners with different habits, rhythms and interests, it was crucially important to identify a precise voice and marketing approach to appeal to our expansive listening audience.” Jurevics continued, “Audio storytelling continues to scale-- and audiences increasingly engage with Audible in ways that fit into and enrich their day-to-day. What’s clear through consumer insights and in conversations with our listeners is that listening to Audible gives people a way to imagine more and brings flavor, texture and color to the everyday rhythm of their lives.”

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager, India – Audible, said, “Our campaign captures the profound essence of audio storytelling – spurring thought, imagination and inspiration through stories. As Audible continues to integrate into the daily lives of consumers, we are grateful we get to be their companions on this journey. Audible offers an escape from the mundane and aims to enrich lives with immersive and powerful audio storytelling.”

The campaign was created across three continents, with shoots in Brazil, Thailand, and the UK. The commercial A/V spots were directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet. The campaign will run in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Spain, UK and US.

Agency Credits

Fold7 – Creative Agency

ICP—Transcreation Services

Partizan—A/V Production

Lightfarm Studios—Key Visuals and Social Media Production

Viral Nation – Influencers & Social Shoot Creative

WPP – Social Media Management

Wavemaker (Group M)—Media Buying