Atlys promises European vacations in Schengen visa campaign

New Delhi: Atlys, a visa processing platform, has unveiled a new brand film. The film depicts the joy an Indian professional experiences after securing a Schengen visa.

The film focuses on the excitement felt when visa uncertainties are eliminated as it shows colleagues greeting in French, and seeing “art” in everyday office smudges.



“For many, the dream of a European getaway is cut short by a sudden rejection they never saw coming,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO, Atlys. “Our goal is twofold: simplify the visa process itself and bring back the excitement and anticipation that come with international travel. This new brand film and our reimagined Schengen experience are both part of that larger mission to make crossing borders easier and more uplifting for everyone.”

