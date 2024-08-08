Astroyogi aims to guide Gen Z on life's crucial decisions

Delhi:

Astroyogi has launched a new digital campaign featuring three short video films, centering on the tagline "#Gyaani toh bahut hai, par Yogi Sirf Ek.”

This campaign aims to speak directly to the GenZ audience, highlighting the importance of seeking guidance from professional astrology consultants for life's decisions.

The three-part video series showcases scenarios where young individuals face life choices. In the first video, two friends discuss career prospects. One advocates for the allure of foreign shores, while the other, guided by Astroyogi's insights, chooses to stay rooted in his motherland. This decision is swiftly validated when a promising job offer materialises.

The second video portrays a mother-daughter dialogue about marriage. While the mother pushes for a seemingly perfect match abroad, the daughter stands firm in her choice, backed by Astroyogi's forecast.

The third video aims to capture the nuances of modern relationships. A young woman, despite facing a rocky patch with her partner, holds onto hope inspired by Astroyogi's consultation. Her faith is rewarded when her boyfriend calls.

Meena Kapoor, founder and CEO of Astroyogi, said, "In today's fast-paced world, young people are constantly bombarded with advice from all quarters. Our new campaign cuts through this chaos, offering a beacon of trusted guidance rooted in verified astrological expertise. We've implemented a stringent 4-step testing process to ensure only the most qualified astrologers make it to our platform. This, combined with our money-back guarantee, underscores our commitment to providing #asliadvice since 2001. At Astroyogi, we're not just predicting futures; we're empowering individuals to shape their destinies with confidence, backed by insights from thoroughly vetted professionals."