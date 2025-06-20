Asian Paints introduces Apcolite All Protek with new lotus effect technology

New Delhi: Asian Paints has introduced its latest interior paint, Apcolite All Protek, which features a new formulation powered by what it calls ‘Lotus Effect Technology’. The product has been launched alongside a new advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, and focuses on attributes such as stain resistance and flame retardance.

The company said the campaign film, developed by McCann Worldgroup, presents a narrative in which Kohli’s home is subjected to various spills by a child, demonstrating the product’s resistance to staining.

Speaking at the launch, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, said, “At Asian Paints, we spend a lot of time understanding how homes are evolving, and our innovations reflect what today’s consumers truly need from their spaces. Today’s households are dynamic full of celebrations, children, pets and everyday activities that leave their mark. With Apcolite All Protek and its Lotus Effect Technology, we’ve created a solution that responds to this reality. It takes the stress out of keeping walls clean with best-in-class stain repellency. It’s a step towards smarter, more seamless living, where homes reflect elegance and endure daily wear with ease.”

According to the company, the Lotus Effect Technology is inspired by the natural self-cleaning properties of the lotus leaf and creates a barrier that repels household stains such as coffee, sauces and crayon marks. The product is also flame-retardant and is available in both matt and shiny finishes. Asian Paints has stated that the paint comes with a six-year performance warranty.

Prasoon Joshi, Chief Creative Officer and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup APAC, commented, “Innovation and performance define Asian Paints, and Apcolite All Protek exemplifies that spirit. With its revolutionary ‘Lotus Effect Technology,’ it prevents stains before they even stick, which is a true shift in the stain ‘removal’ category. Bringing this innovative feature to life visually needed a fresh approach, and with Virat Kohli leading the charge, this campaign delivers both charm and impact.”

