Asian Paints Damp Proof appears on Old Trafford pitch cover during India–England Test

New Delhi: During the recent India vs. England Test match at Old Trafford, Asian Paints Damp Proof was featured on the stadium’s rain pitch cover in a branding initiative developed with FCB Kinnect. The move placed the waterproofing product at the centre of one of cricket’s most visible weather-related interventions.

In a match where rain delays disrupted play, the branded cover, typically used to shield the pitch from downpours, acted as a literal and symbolic layer of protection. The visibility of Asian Paints Damp Proof during the stoppage allowed the brand to associate itself with an everyday function of safeguarding vital surfaces, drawing a connection between home waterproofing and pitch preservation.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints, said, “Cricket is deeply loved in India, and when rain interrupts a match, it creates a moment everyone talks about. As India’s leading waterproofing solutions brand, we leveraged this moment to demonstrate our expertise where it truly counts. By integration on the cricket rain pitch cover, we reinforced our promise of protection in the most impactful way.”

The initiative focused on using a culturally significant moment to increase relevance during live coverage, a direction supported by the creative agency behind the activation.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, said, “Brand leaders lead conversations, rather than join them. We saw the rain interruption and turned it into a moment of brand truth, and it became a real-time demonstration of the brand's promise. At FCB Kinnect, this is the kind of creative integration we thrive on, culturally resonant and undeniably effective.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect, added, “Rain is truly frustrating when it comes to cricket. Covering the pitch to keep it dry has always been a part of the sport. Spotting the media opportunity with a seamless connection to our core proposition is what makes the idea truly stand out. It’s not just ANY sponsorship. It’s relevant.”