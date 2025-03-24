Asian Paints celebrates 80 years of protecting Indian homes in new corporate brand film

New Delhi: Asian Paints has launched a new corporate film, ‘Asian Paints ki Warranty, India ka Har Doosra Ghar Kehta Hai.’

In its new film, Asian Paints has captured how, across geographies and generations, homeowners have turned to the brand to protect and enhance their homes.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through the country’s diverse homes, showcasing the lasting bond that Asian Paints shares with Indian families.

Through warm visuals, soulful music, and emotional storytelling, the film highlights that the Asian Paints warranty is more than just a promise — it’s a mark of trust passed from one generation to the next.

Amit Syngle, CEO & MD, Asian Paints, said, “Asian Paints has been a part of Indian homes for over 80 years, growing alongside generations of homeowners and their evolving needs. ‘Asian Paints Ki Warranty, India Ka Har Doosra Ghar Kehta Hai’ is a celebration of the deep bond and connection we share with millions of families, as well as their unparalleled trust for the brand. Across the country, a vast majority of homes have a mark of Asian Paints’ protection and beauty. This film captures that legacy along with the role we’ve played in making every home feel special, cherished and beautiful.”

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy, said, “With ‘India ka Har Doosra Ghar,’ we’ve crafted a narrative that explores the deep, unshakable bond between Indian homes and Asian Paints. This film is a tribute to the trust that generations of homeowners, across India have placed in us. Every second home in the country stands as living proof of Asian Paints’ promise—protection that lasts, beauty that endures, and a legacy built on reliability. This campaign brings that connection to life, capturing the heart and soul of Indian homes in a way only Asian Paints can.”

The campaign has been launched in March—at the peak of cricket season when millions tune in to the game that unites diverse regions.

Watch Asian Paints’ ‘India ka Har Doosra Ghar Asian Paints ki Warranty Kehta Hai’ TVC in the link below:

Credits:

Agency: Ogilvy, Mumbai

Creative Team (Ogilvy): Sukesh Nayak, Vivek Verma, Sourabh Pathak, Srinjayi Sengupta, Apurva Hadap

Account Management Team (Ogilvy): B Ramanathan, Dharal Goshalia, Vishwendra Singh, Prathamesh Thakur, Grisha Shetty, Rupali Shriram.

Planning Team (Ogilvy): Prem Narayan, Kshitij Rajoria, Sanjay Pillai, Atharva Chandorkar, Puja Jhunjhunwala

Production House: F.O.R. FILMS PVT LTD

Director: Aditya Sengupta

Producer: Zara Sengupta