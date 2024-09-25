Asian Paints brings back Piyush Pandey’s classic 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ ad

New Delhi: Asian Paints has reintroduced the 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' campaign.

The ad, originally released in 2002, was written by Piyush Pandey.

This campaign encapsulates the idea that a home is more than just walls and a roof; it’s a reflection of the people within— their emotions, memories, aspirations, and personal journeys.

The ad opens with a couple playfully choosing colours for their walls, showing how design shapes their home. Each scene reflects how every home tells the unique story of its residents, shaped by their choices and care.

Speaking on the revival of the ad film, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, expressed, "Asian Paints pioneered the approach of capturing the emotional essence of homes decades ago with the 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' campaign that became a defining moment in our journey. The tagline "Har ghar kuch kehta hai” is not just a line—it’s a feeling. Piyush’s creative brilliance and soulful voice made the ad film pivotal in setting new benchmarks in the category while also redefining the advertising landscape. We have always championed the profound, personal bond consumers share with their homes. As Asian Paints continues to grow as an integrated home décor provider, our core mission is to be part of high voltage emotion of home making and bringing joy and happiness to people’s lives.”

Pandey, Chief Advisor Ogilvy India said, “Some things are timeless, ageless and beyond the difference of generations. That is what this piece of communication is. It is the bravery of the client and the magic of the pen that God gifted me that day. Today if it’s going to run after 22 years, it just tells Asian Paints & Ogilvy - believe in yourself and back your winners.”