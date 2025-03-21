Asian Paints bets on its Ace and Tractor Emulsion products in new campaign

New Delhi: Asian Paints has unveiled its latest campaign - ‘Budget Kam, Warranty Mein Dum,’ highlighting its Ace Exterior Emulsion and Tractor Emulsion products.

The new TVC aims to showcase how consumers do not have to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy Mumbai and directed by Shayak Roy, the film follows homeowners repeatedly betting on the enduring vibrancy and durability of their painted walls and winning each time because of Asian Paints emulsions.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, "At Asian Paints, we are committed to making quality offerings and innovation accessible to every homeowner. With Ace Exterior Emulsion and Tractor Emulsion, we have been delivering best-in-class performance, durability, and aesthetics — all at a price that fits the consumer’s budget. This campaign reinforces our belief that homeowners should never have to compromise between affordability and excellence and reflects our ongoing effort to lead the market by anticipating and addressing evolving consumer needs. This value offering has an unbeatable 4-year warranty that fortifies our promise of unmatched quality to the end consumers.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added, “Consumers often assume that budget-friendly paints may not offer long-term durability. However, Asian Paints Ace and Tractor Emulsions break this misconception by delivering a cost-effective yet superior finish with a warranty that assures reliability. Our campaign creatively highlights this proposition in an engaging and relatable way.”

Watch the ad films:

Ace Exterior Emulsion –

Tractor Emulsion –