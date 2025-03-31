Asian Paints Apex Ultima brings home Kashmir with 'Aks-e-Kashmir' pack

New Delhi: In a tribute to Kashmir and to celebrate the festive spirit, Asian Paints has unveiled its Apex Ultima Weatherproof pack.

The pack’s design showcases Kashmir’s symbols—the shikaras on Dal Lake, tulip gardens, Pashmina embroidery, handwoven textiles, and botanical gardens. Elements like Kahwa vessels, Mughal Baari, saffron flowers, and gondolas are also showcased.

The pack is inspired by traditional embroidery, woodwork, and handwoven textiles.

"Kashmir is more than a place — it’s a feeling, alive in its stories, colours, and traditions that reflect resilience, beauty, and heritage," said Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints. "With the Apex Ultima Aks-e-Kashmir special edition pack, we are not only celebrating the region’s culture and craftsmanship, but also honouring the spirit of its people, their perseverance, and the legacy they continue to build.”

Syngle added, “Apex Ultima is engineered to shield homes from India’s extreme weather conditions ensuring that every home’s beauty and durability is maintained. By bringing together strong performance with the artistic essence of Kashmir, this special edition pack captures the unique blend of strength and elegance that defines the valley’s cultural spirit."

Watch the campaign video here: