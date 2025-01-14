Ashwin Sheth Group launches #3YearsFromNow campaign

New Delhi: Ashwin Sheth Group has launched the campaign #3YearsFromNow, centred around its project Edmont Aurelia in Kandivali.

This initiative envisions various locations in Mumbai – starting with Kandivali and evolving into a thriving hub of growth and innovation over the next three years, featuring world-class infrastructure, premier educational and governmental institutions, upscale shopping malls, bustling corporate hubs, and seamless connectivity.

Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group, stated, "#3YearsFromNow represents more than just a vision for Mumbai- it’s a blueprint for how we see urban living evolving across India. We are committed to shaping vibrant, sustainable communities that seamlessly integrate luxury, innovation, and thoughtful design. This campaign reflects our aspiration to lead the transformation of urban landscapes, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the luxury and ultra-luxury space. Over the next three years, we aim to redefine not just homes, but the very essence of living, by creating spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern buyers while leaving a lasting legacy of quality and innovation."

Sudarshan Banerjee, Vice President, Marketing at Ashwin Sheth Group, remarked, "Edmont Aurelia is more than just a luxury project- it’s a vision for a community that balances the sophistication of modern life with the warmth of human connection. The #3YearsFromNow campaign showcases our ability to understand the evolving aspirations of homebuyers and deliver a narrative that resonates deeply with them. This is luxury reimagined- not just for today, but for the future."

Through #3YearsFromNow, the Group reaffirms its commitment to redefining urban landscapes while crafting homes that embody lasting value and uncompromised quality.

With Edmont Aurelia at the heart of this campaign, Ashwin Sheth Group invites buyers to not just invest in a home but to be part of a transformational journey- one that promises a brighter, bolder Kandivali, three years from now.

The ads: