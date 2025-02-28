Arvind’s new campaign for this summer ‘Linen by Arvind, For All Kinds of Cool’

New Delhi: Arvind, an integrated solutions provider in textiles, announced the launch of its latest summer campaign, ‘Linen by Arvind, For All Kinds of Cool’.

The campaign highlights the company’s commitment to redefining linen as the ultimate fabric for summer, offering style, breathability, and comfort for consumers who prefer linen during the warmer months, said Arvind in a statement.

Alongside the campaign, the company has also expanded its linen range with over 300 new styles. The latest range introduces Intelli-Fabric technology with features such as wrinkle-resistant linen, breathable blends, and wool-blended linen fabrics.

The new collection is available across 160+ Arvind stores and multi-brand outlets nationwide.

Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer – Knits and Retail, Arvind, said, “Today’s fashion is about versatility, and linen as a fabric adapts to such demands perfectly. Whether for work, travel or everyday work, linen is a timeless choice that offers both style and comfort. With this collection, we want people to experience and make it an all-year essential. We want people to embrace linen not just for its comfort, but for the confidence it brings, because true style is about feeling as good as you look.”

The campaign film shows three distinct expressions of linen including, Lazy Cool, Digital Cool and Traditional Cool.

The campaign is now live across digital platforms and retail stores.