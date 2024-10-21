Aprilia India releases ad film ‘Lust’ with brand ambassador John Abraham

New Delhi: Aprilia India, a motorcycle brand, has released an ad film starring its brand ambassador, John Abraham, titled - ‘Lust’. The film delves into the emotional core of riding and explores the connection between riders and the Aprilia RS457.

The film captures the allure and desire that draws riders to the open road, which are shown to be embodied by the Aprilia RS457. The visuals displayed in the film aim to evoke a deep sense of longing and the thrill of high-performance riding and takes viewers on a journey to explain what it truly means to crave the experience of a sports bike.

This is Aprilia's second collaboration with John after their first film titled - ‘Fun’. The second instalment is part of a four-film series that celebrates the complex emotions that comes with the riding experience, aiming to foster a deeper connection between the brand and its community of passionate riders.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “The Aprilia RS457 is a beauty and rides like a dream. It is by far the most stunning and aesthetic mid-performance sports motorcycle in India. Our ad campaign has been conceptualised to rightly visualise the emotions any rider feels when he looks at and is astride an Aprilia; and just like fun, lust is also another powerful emotion that our riders associate with Aprilia. John has done an incredible job to bring it out so beautifully on screen.”

Adding his thoughts, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - Corporate Communication and 2W Marketing, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “For our campaign for the Aprilia RS457 and John, we wanted to create a series of highly relatable films that our customers look forward to. With the film - Lust, we wanted to bring to the front the absolute beauty that the Aprilia RS457 is. Consumers have given our first film ‘FUN’ immense love and approval. Lust is the second instalment of the 4-part series, and we cannot wait to receive consumer feedback for it. It taps into a very visceral emotion associated with riding a beautiful and high-performance bike, and I am sure it will resonate very well with our audience. John has truly brought out the emotion well as he himself relates to it.”

The campaign film: