Apple’s “Lessons” ad showcases Mac’s AI-powered tools for Indian students

New Delhi: Apple has launched its latest Mac campaign, “Lessons,” targeting college students in India with a short film that highlights the transformative power of Mac and Apple Intelligence in education.
Released on June 4, 2025, the ad, directed by award-winning filmmaker Ayappa, captures the dynamic life of students while showcasing how the MacBook Air with the M4 chip and AI-driven features enhances productivity and creativity in academic settings.
The “Lessons” campaign, Apple’s second India-specific Mac initiative following 2023’s “Work Is Worth It,” emphasises self-guided learning and practical applications of technology. The fast-paced ad depicts students tackling tight deadlines and complex projects, leveraging tools like the “Summarise in Writing Tools” feature powered by Apple Intelligence. One scene shows a student condensing lengthy biochemistry notes into concise bullet points, saving time and avoiding late-night study sessions. Another highlights the MacBook Air’s M4 chip running demanding engineering software like AutoCAD, MATLAB, and Xcode with seamless multitasking capabilities, ideal for students in technical fields.
The ad challenges conventional study methods, encouraging creative and efficient approaches to learning. “The film captures the raw essence of student life while showing how Mac empowers students to break free from rote learning,” said Apple in a statement.
Apple Intelligence, integrated across supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs with M1 or later processors, plays a central role in the campaign. Features like Writing Tools for summarising and proofreading, alongside a redesigned Siri with improved contextual understanding, are showcased as game-changers for academic workflows. The ad also highlights the Mac’s long battery life and robust performance, positioning it as an essential tool for students navigating busy schedules.
The “Lessons” campaign aligns with Apple’s broader education focus, which includes initiatives like the Apple Education Community and discounts for students in India.
Launched ahead of the back-to-school season, the ad will run through the summer, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to enhancing learning experiences. Posts on X have praised the campaign’s relatable portrayal of student life, with some users noting its appeal to India’s tech-savvy youth, though others question whether the premium pricing of Macs aligns with student budgets.
