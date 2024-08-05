Apple removes latest episode of ‘The Underdogs’ over backlash

New Delhi: Apple has removed the latest episode of its video series "The Underdogs," which aired on July 18.

"The Underdogs," launched in 2019, follows four employees who started at a small packaging unit and use Apple products exclusively. The series highlights how these devices perform in office settings.

The removed episode, titled "OOO (Out of Office)," depicted three characters traveling to Thailand to source a large order for their new company, "Better Bags." The fourth character, who was at home with a broken leg, used FaceTime and Vision Pro to manage the trip remotely.

The video faced backlash for its portrayal of Thailand, including depictions of a rundown hotel and stereotypical elements, leading to criticism from Thai officials. A Thai spokesperson urged a boycott of Apple products, prompting the company to apologize and remove the episode.

Apple stated, "Our intent was to celebrate Thailand’s optimism and culture. We apologize for not fully capturing its vibrancy. The film is no longer being aired."

Earlier this year, Apple also withdrew an ad for the new iPad Pro models after receiving negative feedback. The latest episode of "The Underdogs" is no longer available on Apple’s YouTube channel and other platforms.

Here is the previous video of the series: