Apar Industries’ tribute to electricians in new ad featuring actor Sonu Sood

New Delhi: Apar Industries has launched a new campaign, including a TVC, for Apar Anushakti FireProtekt, paying tribute to the often-overlooked role of electricians who safeguard and protect our homes every day.

Featuring Sonu Sood, the ad brings an emotional resonance by likening the work of electricians to that of soldiers on the nation’s borders, reinforcing their invaluable contribution to household safety.

Under the campaign message of "Sab Ki Raksha Kare," the film celebrates electricians as the guardians of our everyday lives, entrusted with protecting families from the unseen dangers of electrical faults—much like the uniformed soldiers who guard our borders day and night. With Sood’s portrayal as an electrician proud of his role of ‘protector’, the brand connects deeply with viewers, honouring electricians with the respect they deserve.

The tagline, APAR Desh Ka Taar, encapsulates the brand's unwavering commitment to ensuring safe and resilient homes across India.

The TVC captures the heartfelt emotion of an electrician to not only provide reliability but also to offer peace of mind to families across India. It emphasises the importance of proactive fire protection with a storyline that highlights the brand’s commitment to safety and care.

“APAR Anushakti FireProtekt stands as a guardian, providing assurance to every household that their safety is in reliable hands. This is more than just a product – it’s a promise of protection. With our new TVC, we aim to connect with households on a deeper, more emotional level, showing that APAR is not just a cable; it’s a symbol of trust and protection,” says Shashi Amin, CEO Cable Solutions at APAR Industries.

"Electricians are the lifeline of our country. They safeguard our homes and offices from short circuits and any unexpected dangers. It is time we valued their efforts for the country. They are our safety soldiers. The TVC brings this to life with a powerful narrative, resonating with APAR’s brand essence of unwavering protection,” shares Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director at Rediffusion. “Our line, ‘APAR Desh Ka Tar,’ echoes the responsibility and the role electricians and wires represent."

Alvin Ferrao, Vice-President at Rediffusion, added, “Wires as such is a low involvement category; probably a once-in-a-lifetime purchase. Hence, it is important that the communication is memorable, amplifies the brand proposition and yet resonates emotionally with both, the end consumer and the electrician, who is the actual influencer and buyer in most cases. The TVC for APAR Anushakti FireProtekt is designed to evoke the feeling of security that APAR brings to every home. The concept, crafted in collaboration with our client, portrays the quiet, constant protection that is often overlooked but essential in everyday life".

The film:

Credits:

Client - APAR Industries

Client Brand Team - Shashi Amin, Gaurangi Desai, Swapnil Singasane

Agency - Rediffusion

National Creative Director - Pramod Sharma

Creative Team - Kiran Parihar, Aniket Sharma

Business Team - Pankaj Arora, Alvin Ferrao, Amey Kulkarni

Media Team – Ruchira Raina, Latha R, Yogesh Kumar