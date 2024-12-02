Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli promote Blue Tribe Foods plant-based chicken nuggets

New Delhi: Blue Tribe Foods has launched plant-based chicken nuggets. To promote the same, the brand has launched a campaign featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The company said that through its high-moisture cooking process, these nuggets boast a texture so remarkably meaty you might forget they’re entirely plant-based. “Not only does this innovation enhance taste, but it also increases the protein content by 50% compared to the previous batch, offering a nutritional profile comparable to traditional chicken nuggets. These nuggets also pack more than 4x the protein of regular veg nuggets.”

Making sustainable eating accessible, these nuggets are priced on par with meat-based options, breaking down barriers to mainstream plant-based consumption.

Anushka Sharma said, "Blue Tribe is leading a quiet revolution, and these nuggets are the future of food, which can be both indulgent and healthy. As someone who cares deeply about making mindful choices, I am happy that these nuggets are a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets purpose. It’s not just food—it’s a movement toward a better, more conscious world."

Virat Kohli said, "The journey to better eating doesn’t have to be boring, and Blue Tribe has nailed that balance. These nuggets are more than just a snack—they’re a statement that taste and sustainability can go hand in hand. It’s exciting to see how Blue Tribe is making plant-based eating mainstream in such an authentic and delicious way"