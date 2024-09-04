Anushka Sen addresses skin problems with Lotus Herbals

Delhi: Lotus Herbals released a social media campaign with influencer Anushka Sen for its White Glow 3 in 1 Deep Cleansing Facial Foam.

As the face for Lotus White Glow, Sen will feature in a DVC which will run across social media platforms that include Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The new DVC is a film that targets the GenZ audience. The film’s frame shifts between Sen in her bedroom, lounging in a swimming pool and at a formal event in a snazzy dress.

Sen addresses three skin problems, dark spots, sun tan and how to get that perfect glow. She asks if there is a solution that addresses all three issues simultaneously. She emphatically answers, Yes and introduces the Lotus White Glow 3 in 1 Deep Cleansing Face Wash as the solution.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said, “We are excited about our new campaign with Anushka Sen who resonates with digitally savvy GenZ consumers, thanks to her popularity and large fan base. The White Glow deep cleansing face wash is a perfect blend of nature and science, which offers an effective cleansing experience without compromising the skin’s natural moisture balance. Lotus White Glow 3 in 1 Face Wash is your perfect ally for maintaining a clear, glowing complexion, every day.”

Sen added, “I'm thrilled to be associated with Lotus Herbals White Glow and their amazing 3 in 1 Facial Foam. This face wash is a total game-changer as it helps reduce dark spots and tan, deeply cleanses, and gives your skin that amazing glow without drying it out. Make it a part of your skin care regime and see the magic.”