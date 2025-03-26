Anupam Mittal accepts KFC’s pitch

New Delhi: KFC has released a new campaign featuring investor and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal.

In a video posted on IG, Mittal can be seen saying, “Bhai investor hu to kuch bhi pitch karoge kya?”

He talks about the most bizarre pitches he’s received; from “Husband return karane ki app” to “GenZ slang sikhane ka business”.

Further in the ad, Mittal’s assistant brings him the KFC Boneless Bot, created by a ‘dhurandar’ KFC fan.

The video shows his assistant trying to convince his boss about the brilliance of the invention saying, “Sir yeh bot nahi ek food scientist hai jo popcorn aise pick karega and strips ko aise dip karega ki aapko aisa lagega aapke food buds ne PhD karli ho.”

Not fully convinced, Mittal decides to give in to his assistant’s plea and tries eating KFC’s Boneless chicken using the bot. He reacts by saying, “Bemisaal, lajawaab, out of the world”! But his reaction is for KFC’s Boneless Chicken, not the bot.

The video closes with Mittal showing his assistant the correct way to eat KFC’s Boneless chicken.

Watch the video here: