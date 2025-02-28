Anu Malik, Maheep Kapoor, Abbas-Mastan and more celebrate Myntra's Birthday Blast

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Myntra Birthday Blast, the brand has launched a new campaign featuring two ad films.

The films feature music composer Anu Malik and TV personality Maheep Kapoor on celluloid, while the other shows Abbas-Mastan, Usha Uthup, Kusha Kapila, Gia Manek, Rupal Patel, and Chunky Panday in a take on the Myntra Birthday Blast.

As per Myntra, the second edition of the Myntra Birthday Blast, kicking off on March 1, will also include return gifts and surprises for its customers.



In the first ad film, Maheep Kapoor’s birthday party turns into a fiasco when she realises her guests are attending Myntra’s Birthday Blast instead. Anu Malik, also featured in the ad, is initially shocked but later adds a song to the film, all while showcasing the offers at play.

The second film follows Kusha Kapila as she conducts a fashion refresh for Indian cinema figures like Abbas-Mastan, Usha Uthup, Chunky Panday, Rupal Patel, and Gia Manek.

Kejal Parekh, Associate Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, “As we approach the significant milestone of celebrating Myntra's 18th year, we're incredibly excited to launch the second edition of the Myntra Birthday Blast. Our customers have been the cornerstone of our journey, and this year, we want to express our gratitude through unique 'return gifts' and the best trends in fashion, beauty and lifestyle that truly reflect our appreciation.”

She added, “To add a layer of lighthearted fun and amplify the excitement surrounding this event, we've collaborated with icons like Abbas-Mastan, Anu Malik, Usha Uthup and Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Kusha Kapila. Their unique personalities and entertaining presence bring an unexpected and engaging twist to both films while showcasing how the Myntra Birthday Blast is the definitive destination for exceptional value and unforgettable experiences."

Watch the films here:

Film 1:

Creative Credits: Adarsh Atal, Aishwarya Mahurkar, Ambalika Sen, Zeba Shaikh

Agency: Tilt Brands Solutions

Production House: Dreamcatchers India

Director: Ankit Mehrotra

DOP: Kunal Kuray

Producer: Kirk Jacob



Film 2:

Production House: SW Studios

Director: Jaunty

DOP: Abhimanyu Sengupta

Producer: Aveg Tyagi