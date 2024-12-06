Anil Kapoor plays a triple role in VIVA ACP TVC

New Delhi: Viva ACP, the manufacturer and supplier of aluminium composite panels (ACP), has announced the launch of its new commercial featuring Anil Kapoor.

The commercial will be showcased across theatres, television, connected television, linear television, OTT platforms, and all digital mediums.

In Viva ACP's new TVC, Anil Kapoor plays a triple role, embodying a Viva ACP expert and two distinct customers to highlight the brand's versatility. The ad showcases how Viva ACP caters to diverse needs, from durable, accessible solutions to premium, sophisticated offerings, with Kapoor confidently stating, "We have it all here at Viva ACP.”

This approach highlights that Viva ACP caters to every segment of society, offering solutions that go beyond just residential or commercial use.

The commercial sends a message that Viva ACP products are not only customisable and trendy but also meet essential safety standards, including weatherproof and fireproof features.

Prakash Jain, CMD of Viva Composite Panel, said, “Our aim has always been to offer high-quality, innovative solutions that cater to all segments of society, whether for residential, commercial, or specialized applications. This TVC featuring our Brand Ambassador- Superstar Anil Kapoor is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge cladding solutions that combine style, durability, and performance, all while ensuring that Viva ACP remains the trusted choice for customers worldwide also the industry trendsetter."

TVC: