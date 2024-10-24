Angel One recommends Muhurat trading to all investors through ‘Shagun Ke Shares’

New Delhi: Angel One, a fintech company, has relaunched its 'Shagun Ke Shares' campaign. The campaign has returned with a fresh narrative that intertwines traditional festivities with smart investment decisions.

The campaign aims to highlight the significance of Muhurat trading, a symbolic and prosperous start to the Hindu New Year.

Through this initiative, Angel One aims to inspire seasoned investors and newcomers alike to take advantage of this auspicious occasion to begin their investment journey with its message, 'Kariye Investments ki Smart Shuruaat, Angel One ke Saath!' using the Angel One app, which provides a range of investment options.

Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer at Angel One, said, "Diwali is a time of new beginnings, prosperity, and hope, making it the perfect occasion to start an investment journey. Through Shagun Ke Shares, we celebrate the long-standing tradition of Muhurat trading—a unique opportunity to invest during this auspicious period. At Angel One, we are committed to empowering our customers to make informed investment decisions that help them grow and secure their financial future. This Diwali, we invite everyone to take the first step towards building their wealth, and what better day to begin than the day of wealth and success itself.”

