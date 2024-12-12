Android joins forces with Prime Video's Call Me Bae for a new campaign

New Delhi: Is Call Me Bae an Android ad in disguise? Or is the Android campaign just extended outtakes from the series? Honestly, we don’t know the difference—and we’re loving it.

The show follows Bae, an old-money fashionista navigating a new life in Bombay. Along the way, she finds an unlikely support system in two Android users, Saira and Tammarrah, who help her hustle through the chaos of Bombay.

This unique dynamic inspired the campaign, where FCB India collaborated with the creators of Call Me Bae to rewrite iconic scenes and even create new ones. These scenes seamlessly blend into the show’s storyline, highlighting how the #BehenCode gang comes to Bae’s rescue using Android-exclusive features.

The campaign’s #DeletedScenes spotlight everyday moments where the #AndroidAdvantage empowers Gen Z to ace their lives without skipping a beat. Whether they’re hanging out with friends, scrolling through social media, watching YouTube videos, or chatting at a party, the films show how Android seamlessly integrates into their vibrant lifestyles.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, shared, “This campaign could very easily have been just a celebrity endorsement for the coolest and best OS (Android) out there. Instead, it’s a campaign that feels like content—outtakes, deleted scenes, whatever you want to call it. It doesn’t look like an ad, and that was our intent. Through this collaboration with Prime Video’s chart-busting 'Call Me Bae' and the rigour we brought to make it look authentic, we’ve told the story of the #AndroidAdvantage in a way that feels as real and engaging as the series itself.”

The ad:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-GNVk1DR5Hs

Credits:

Agency: FCB India

Brand: Google India

Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty

Creative Team: Abhishek Deshwal, Hiya Mukherjee , Koushiki Banerjee, Dora K

Account Management: Tanisha Sharma, Preksha Shinde, Sahil Nagpal

Strategy Team: Pratyush Sharma

Studio Team: Harmeet Singh

Google Brand Team: Prithviraj Mazumdar, Pranav Varma, Pooja Baluja

Amazon Prime team: Tejas Ravindranath, Rahul Singh, Sonal Kabi

Production House: Jouska Films

Director: Shakun Batra

Producer: Vincent L. Gomes

Cinematography: Vikas Vasudevan

Production Design: Jyoti Tulsyan, Shravan Ravikant Patil

Music: Raghav Mehta