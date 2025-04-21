Anchor’s new campaign with Aimee Baruah targets North-East market

New Delhi: Anchor Oral Care, a brand from Anchor Consumer Products, has appointed actress Aimee Baruah as its brand ambassador.

The North East is a key market for Anchor.

With this initiative, Anchor Oral Care aims to enhance its presence and distribution network in the region and boost brand visibility.

As part of this expansion, Anchor Oral Care has launched two new campaigns in the state, highlighting its oral care range, including its flagship product, Anchor Red Toothpaste.

New campaigns tailored for North East include "Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal." and "Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha".

The campaign, ‘Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal’ focuses on the benefits of Anchor Red Toothpaste. The TVC captures a shopping moment, emphasising how the toothpaste’s effectiveness and taste make it the ideal choice for families.

Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products, stated, "At Anchor Oral Care, we are committed to providing high-quality, effective, and natural oral care solutions. North East is a priority market for us, and our investment in this region reflects our dedication to serving consumers with superior products that meet their needs. Partnering with Baruah marks a significant milestone in our journey, and she will play a crucial role in raising oral health awareness across the North East. With a legacy of trust and quality, Anchor Oral Care remains devoted to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of North East consumers."

Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "With 'Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal.' and 'Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha,' we aimed to create a fresh and culturally relevant narrative that resonates deeply with North East consumers. Anchor Oral Care is more than just a product—it’s about building trust and reinforcing the importance of holistic oral health.”

Baruah said, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Anchor Oral Care, a brand synonymous with trust, innovation, and holistic oral health. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall well-being, and I truly believe in Anchor’s dedication to providing effective and modern solutions for families. I look forward to being part of this meaningful journey."

Asit Roy, Senior Vice-President - Sales, Anchor Consumer Products, emphasised, "North East is a high potential market and we are one of the leading brands in Oral Care. Our partnership with Baruah, along with our new campaigns, will enable us to deepen our engagement with consumers, expand our distribution, and strengthen our position in the oral care category.”

Sandeep Abbhi, Marketing Head, Anchor Consumer Products, added, "Baruah is trusted, admired and culturally rooted personality in North East. Her strong credibility and connection with North East families make her the perfect choice to represent Anchor Oral Care. Beyond the TVC, she will be actively involved in digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and consumer engagement activities. Our creative approach leverages her real-life personality to establish a genuine and personal connection with our audience."

Watch the campaign films: