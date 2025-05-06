Anchor Oral Care launches new ad featuring Subhashree Ganguly for West Bengal

New Delhi: Anchor Oral Care has appointed Subhashree Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

With this initiative, Anchor Oral Care aims to enhance its presence and distribution network in West Bengal and boost brand visibility.

As part of this expansion, Anchor Oral Care launched two new campaigns in the state, highlighting its oral care range, including its flagship product, Anchor Red Toothpaste. New campaigns tailored for West Bengal include "Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal." and "Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha".

The campaign, ‘Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal’ focuses on the benefits of Anchor Red Toothpaste. The TVC captures a shopping moment, emphasising how the toothpaste’s effectiveness and taste make it the ideal choice for families.

"Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha", featuring Ganguly, focuses on the importance of complete oral care for families.

Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products, stated, "At Anchor Oral Care, we are committed to providing high-quality, effective, and natural oral care solutions. West Bengal is a priority market for us, and our investment in this region reflects our dedication to serving consumers with superior products that meet their needs. Partnering with Ganguly marks a significant milestone in our journey, and she will play a crucial role in raising oral health awareness across West Bengal. With a legacy of trust and quality, Anchor Oral Care remains devoted to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of West Bengal consumers."

Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "With 'Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal.' and 'Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha,' we aimed to create a fresh and culturally relevant narrative that resonates deeply with West Bengal consumers. Anchor Oral Care is more than just a product—it’s about building trust and reinforcing the importance of holistic oral health.”

Ganguly said, "I am really excited to join hands with Anchor Oral Care - a brand known for trust, innovation, and complete oral care. Good oral hygiene is so important for overall health, and I truly connect with Anchor’s commitment to making effective and modern solutions for families.”

Asit Roy, Sr Vice-President - Sales, Anchor Consumer Products, added, "West Bengal is a high potential market and we are one of the leading brands in Oral Care. Our partnership with Ganguly, along with our new campaigns, will enable us to deepen our engagement with consumers, expand our distribution, and strengthen our position in the oral care category.”

Sandeep Abbhi, Marketing Head, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "Ganguly is a trusted, admired and culturally rooted personality in West Bengal. Her strong credibility and connection with West Bengal families make her the perfect choice to represent Anchor Oral Care. Beyond the TVC, she will be actively involved in digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and consumer engagement activities. Our creative approach leverages her real-life personality to establish a genuine and personal connection with our audience."

Watch the campaign films: